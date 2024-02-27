Two face federal charges after Lubbock supermarket robbery

Two men will remain in jail as they face federal charges in connection to an armed robbery at a central Lubbock supermarket.

Taeveion Weatherspoon and Iza Wilson appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant for an initial appearance hearing on charges of robbery in connection with the May 12 armed robbery of employees of a Central Lubbock supermarket who were closing up for the day.

During the federal hearing, Bryant told both men that he wouldn't set a detention hearing for them as they are also held on state charges. He said they would have to post bond on the state charges then prove during the federal detention hearing that they would not be flight risks or dangers to the community if they were released on bond.

The two were arrested June 8 and were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated robbery. They remain held at the jail and their bond is set at $250,000 each.

On Feb. 14, a federal grand jury returned indictments against them charging them with conspiracy to affect commerce by robbery and affecting commerce by robbery.

Their charges stem from a Lubbock Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety investigation into the armed robbery of the Food King in the 2700 block of 26th Street.

Lubbock police responded to the business about 11 p.m. May 12 for reports of a robbery.

A responding officer met with two employees, who said two people dressed in black entered the store after closing and robbed them at gunpoint.

The officer reviewed security camera video and saw two people approaching the store.

Meanwhile, a third person stood outside and appeared to serve as a lookout, according to court documents.

Video showed one of the robbers open the store's sliding door a few inches before backing away and walking around the parking lot with the other robber. The two could be seen walking around the store for a few minutes before returning to the front door.

The robbers walked straight to an office and pointed guns at two employees who were counting money to put in the store's safe.

One of the robbers could be seen throwing a chunk of concrete and a rock at the room's window, breaking it.

One of the employees told officers she feared for her life when she saw the robbers and let them in the room and told them to take the money and go.

The employees could be seen huddling in a corner behind the door while one of the robbers pointed a gun at them and the other grabbed the money.

One of the employees told the officer she stood up to shield her co-worker and the other robber told her to

A witness who was travelling by the store near the time of the robbery, saw a man standing on the corner of the property dressed in all black but his face was exposed. She said she recognized the person at Weatherspoon.

The witness said she also saw two people hiding by the dumpsters in the parking lot of the store also dressed in black. The witness was shown security camera video of the robbery and she recognized one of the robbers as Wilson. The witness also identified the third robbery, but that person has not been arrested yet.

The witness recognized Wilson by his shoes, which he wore all the time. Meanwhile, she recognized the third robber by the jacket he was wearing.

The witness said the three men live at an apartment complex near the store.

Five days after the robbery, a DPS investigator spoke with Wilson who was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on an unrelated aggravated robbery.

Wilson reportedly confessed to being one of the robbers and identified Wheatherspoon as the person who coordinated the robbery and played the role of lookout and getaway driver, court documents state.

Wilson also corroborated the witnesses' identification of the third suspect.

Lubbock police officials said the third suspect has not been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Two face federal charges after Lubbock supermarket robbery