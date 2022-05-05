Two face gun, drug charges after police search Fort Mill car, home

Two people, including a man wanted for failing to appear in court, face charges after police seized drugs and a gun in Fort Mill, according to law enforcement officials, jail and court records.

Officers with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit seized 14 grams of a fentanyl, 109 grams of marijuana and a handgun after a search of a home and car on Banks Street in Fort Mill, B.J. Kennedy, drug unit commander, said in a news release. The incident happened near Banks Trail Middle School, Kennedy said.

Marcus Dwayne Marshall, 27, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, drug charges related to proximity to a school or park and weapons charges, York County Sheriff’s Office jail records show.

Marshall was also served outstanding bench warrants for failure to appear in court on previous drug and weapons charges, court records show. Marshall was out on bail from 2021 and 2020 arrests in those cases but warrants were issued for failure to show up for court in March, South Carolina court records show.

Antoniya S. Hood, 23, was charged with possession of fentanyl and marijuana with intent to distribute and proximity drug charges, according to police, jail, and court records.

Both remained in the York County jail Thursday, records show.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) issued warnings in 2022 and 2021 after a spike in overdoses. The latest fentanyl overdose warning was issued by the DEA in April — when a letter warned of a nationwide spike in fentanyl-related mass-overdose events.

“Fentanyl is killing Americans at an unprecedented rate,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Already this year, numerous mass-overdose events have resulted in dozens of overdoses and deaths. Drug traffickers are driving addiction, and increasing their profits, by mixing fentanyl with other illicit drugs. Tragically, many overdose victims have no idea they are ingesting deadly fentanyl, until it’s too late.”

The CDC estimates more than 105,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending in October 2021, with 66 percent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Last year, the United States suffered more fentanyl-related deaths than gun- and auto-related deaths combined, according to the DEA.

In 2020, more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.