Two face meth charges after ISP makes traffic stop

Nov. 10—A Clinton man and a Terre Haute man each face felony charges of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop Wednesday by Indiana State Police.

State Trooper Gerald Stump was patrolling near Second Avenue and North 24th Street in Vigo County when he stopped a vehicle for an expired license plate about 4:55 p.m.

The trooper stated suspicious activity was detected, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, the state trooper found marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine and methamphetamine.

The vehicle driver, Thomas Boatman, 51, of Clinton was taken into custody and transported to the Vigo County Jail. A passenger, Eric Wise, 47, of Terre Haute was also taken into custody.

Boatman faces charges of possession of methamphetamine prior conviction, a level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.

Wise faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.

Stump was assisted by ISP Troopers Daniel VanDuyn and William Clark of the Putnamville State Police Post.

