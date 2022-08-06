Two face murder charges in beating of elderly man in Pekin

Two people were charged with attempted murder in connection with the beating of an elderly man in Pekin in July, the Pekin Police Department said.

Pekin police said in a news release Friday that Gage T.C. Burgess and Savanna N. McKinley were arrested Thursday and the Tazewell County State's Attorney’s Office had charged them with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery and both were issued $1 million bonds.

On July 12, Pekin police responded to the report of a robbery at a residence in the 2300 block of Broadway Street. An elderly man was found severely beaten. Pekin police and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit investigated the incident.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Two arrested in Pekin for allegedly beating elderly man