Two face murder charges in deadly Valdosta shooting

Dec. 11—VALDOSTA — Two Valdosta men face murder charges in the wake of a deadly August shooting, police said Monday.

Jaylon Copeland, 21, and Elijah Davis, 18, have been charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Copeland turned himself into the Lowndes County Jail, while Davis is being held at the Henry County Jail on unrelated charges, the statement said.

Around 12:20 a.m. Aug. 1, officers headed to the 1400 block of Baytree Drive after E911 received several calls about gunshots.

When police arrived, they found an empty parking lot. A search found Antonio Bernard Johnson, 22, of Valdosta, with gunshot wounds lying on the ground behind some apartments, police said.

Johnson was declared dead at the scene by EMTs.

Detectives determined there had been a fight in the parking lot, which led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.