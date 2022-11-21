Two face neglect or abuse charges in Sullivan County

Nov. 20—Two people were arrested after a joint investigation by Sullivan County sheriff's deputies and the Indiana Department of Child Services, Sheriff Clark Cottom said Thursday.

Early Nov. 12, the agencies investigated a possible abuse and neglect case involving a 2-year-old child. The results of the investigation were presented to Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler.

Smith-Mischler obtained warrants in Sullivan Circuit Court, Judge Robert Hunley presiding .

Desirae Bailey was arrested Tuesday on two counts of child neglect, both Level 6 felony charges. Bond is set at $16,000.

On Thursday, Trent Land was taken into custody on charges of domestic battery on a juvenile younger than 14, neglect of a dependent and strangulation, all Level 6 felony charges. Land also had a parole warrant issued for his arrest by Indiana Department of Correction. Bond is set at $24,000.

Cottom said anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect is asked to call the Indiana Department of Child Services hotline at 800-800-5556.