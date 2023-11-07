Two facing aggravated assault charges

Nov. 6—A trio of Odessans were arrested Friday afternoon on multiple felony charges following a gun call.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a "subject with a gun" call around 4:30 p.m. from the Marshalls store on Highway 191 and when they were on their way dispatchers told them a man wearing a black mask had been arguing in the parking lot and had then gone into the store.

When OPD officers arrived, they learned UTPB officers had detained a man matching the suspect's description, Frederick Davis, 25.

The officers spoke with a man who told them he'd gotten into an argument with a man later identified as Jesus Galarza, 24, about a parking spot and when he drove away, Galarza hit his car, the report stated.

The man further stated that when he parked his car, Galarza and Davis walked toward his car while pointing guns at him and as he walked away, they followed him, telling him he was dead, the report stated. He said Davis spit on him and was trying to fight him before he and Galarza both went into Marshalls.

A witness told police he saw Davis point a gun at the man and Galarza lift up his shirt to show off his gun, the report stated.

According to the report, surveillance video caught the three men arguing in front of the store and Davis putting his gun in his waistband as he went into the store.

Officers found a .40 caliber Glock in a box filled with stuffed animals inside the store, the report stated.

Officers were told Galarza left the scene in a Nissan and DPS troopers found the Nissan at Loop 338 and Eastridge and took Galarza and Margarita Marquez, 28, into custody.

According to the report, officers found a 9 mm handgun on the driver side floorboard of the car. They also found a jar with .535 ounces marijuana in the glove box and just over six grams of cocaine in a wallet and some baggies.

Galarza was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He remained in custody Monday night on surety bonds totaling $52,000.

Davis was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and tampering with evidence. He was also arrested on a Bexar County warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He, too, remained in custody Monday night. His bonds in Friday's case total $41,500.

Marquez was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was released Saturday after posting surety bonds totaling $25,500.