Two facing animal cruelty charges after animal control removes over 30 dogs in Miami County

Two people in Miami County are facing charges following animal control agents removing over two dozen dogs from a home they were renting.

Charges were filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court Friday against Charles Farmer, 48, and Marie Davis, 52 both of Troy, with eight counts each of Prohibitions Concerning Companion Animals - Commit Act of Cruelty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Tuesday, the Miami County Animal Control removed 32 dogs from a home in the 500 block of Union Street after the Miami County Health Department inspected the home and found it deplorable Monday after a formal complaint was filed with the Miami County Health Department in March over its condition.

A Miami County Animal Control officer told News Center 7, this is the worst case she has seen in three years.

“The dogs can smell and see and all of the things way more than us and its going to hurt them worse they are going to suffer,” Animal Control officer Abigail Daugherty, said

The health department placed condemned signs on the home’s front and side doors. The signs will remain there until the home has been cleaned and reinspected.

The pair is now trying to go to court with their own lawsuit against the property owner. They are asking for up $25,000, claiming this situation was not their fault. The property owner’s attorney told News Center 7 - he’s ready to fight.

Farmer and Davis are due in court for arraignment on April 18.

Over two dozen dogs were removed by county officials in Troy Tuesday afternoon.

