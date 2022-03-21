Two facing charges after 1-year-old found unresponsive near Breaux Bridge

A man and woman are facing charges after a toddler was found unresponsive near Breaux Bridge, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office was called at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to an unresponsive 1-year-old in the 100 block of Resha Road, which is north of East Gloria Switch Road. The child was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, said sheriff's office spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said.

Details about the child's death were not released.

Brooke Blanchard, 23, and Brady LeBlanc, 23, both of Breaux Bridge, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder. They are being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

