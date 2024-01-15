Two facing charges after high-speed pursuit with juveniles in the car in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are facing charges after engaging in a high-speed deputy pursuit with juveniles, drugs and firearms in the car, deputies said.

On Jan. 10, while responding to a call of someone brandishing a firearm near Maryus Road, Gloucester Sheriff’s Office received a follow-up call for shots fired in the same area.

After locating the suspected vehicle in the 8700 block of Guinea Road, deputies attempted a traffic stop, but a pursuit began. The suspect went 87 mph in a 55, and eventually stopped on Emilys Way, off of Brays Point Road. Several individuals fled, and two were found inside the car, including a juvenile. Drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The driver was caught after a K9 pursuit, and drugs and a gun was found in the suspect’s backpack, and another juvenile was also located, deputies said.

The investigation revealed that the occupants demanded the driver pull over and stop, but the driver refused, deputies said. The juveniles were released to their parents. They were 15 and 16. As a result of not pulling over when the juveniles demanded the driver to stop, abduction and kidnapping charges were filed against the driver.

19-year-old Cheyanne Precious Bacon is charged with eluding police, abduction and kidnapping, abuse and neglect of children, as well as drug charges and speed-related charges.

22-year-old Isaac Paul Coates is charged with several drug and gun charges.

A further investigation revealed shots had been fired in the 2200 block of Cooks Landing Road. There were no injuries or property damage during the incident. An additional suspect is believed to have fled the vehicle and was not located.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.