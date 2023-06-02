Two facing drug charges in separate incidents in May

Jun. 1—A routine traffic stop for a license violation and a follow-up on a confidential tip has led to the seizure of fentanyl, heroin and meth and the arrest of two persons in separate incidents.

Herbert Brian Howard, 58, Seatonville Rd., Louisville, KY, is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and driving on a revoked license.

On May 5, Howard was traveling on Hwy. 70 N. When CCSO Sheriff's Sgt. Justin Jackson saw him. Jackson wrote in his report he had previously knowledge that Howard's license was revoked and stopped his vehicle on Raines Rd.

A consent to search was granted and a K-9 dog detected the presence of drugs. The search yielded about 39 grams of fentanyl, about a gram of meth, two cellular phones, $1,576 in cash and a handgun.

In the second incident, Lindsay Nicole Davis, 39, Crest Dr., is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent, maintaining a dwelling for drug resale, possession of heroin with intent and tampering with evidence.

On May 19, deputies traveled to the 100 block of Crest Dr. On multiple complaints of suspected drug trafficking and at the request of parole officers who reported the resident had failed drug tests.

Deputy Tyler Gresham wrote in his report he knocked on the door several times in an attempt to get someone to answer and after about 30 minutes, the door opened and Davis was detained.

The resulting search of the premise heroin, fentanyl and items associated with drug trafficking. Also seized were cell phones and cash.

Davis is on parole relating to a 2018 plea to charges of possession cocaine and passing counterfeit bills. She was sentenced to 12 years consecutive to a probation violation sentence in Davidson County.

Davis was placed under $67,500 bond with a hearing in General Sessions Court to be scheduled.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com