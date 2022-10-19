Two facing drug charges after traffic stop

Oct. 19—A Hartselle man and Decatur woman are facing drug charges after they were apprehended by Decatur police Tuesday, police said in a report.

Jonathan Lorenza, 39, fled on foot after police observed him driving a vehicle in the Lake Point Drive area. Police said he had active warrants through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Lorenza was apprehended and taken into custody on felony charges of trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance. Authorities said he had 1.3 grams of fentanyl on him when he was booked at the Morgan County Jail. Bail was set at $6,300.

Keri Hall, 25, of Decatur, a passenger in the vehicle, drove the vehicle away from the scene before investigators stopped her. She was found to be in possession of 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, according to police.

She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the jail with bail set at $1,000.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.