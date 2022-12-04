Two facing kidnapping charges after Lowell man found dead in their house

Two Lowell residents have been charged with kidnapping after police found the dead body of a man inside their house.

According to a statement from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, have been charged after police entered their Coburn Street residence on Friday and found the dead body of a 37-year-old Lowell man.

According to the DA’s office, Lowell Police were following up on a well-being check when the body was discovered. Evidence at the scene led investigators to conclude that the man had been restrained in his home at some point.

Based on the location and condition of the body, it is considered a suspicious death according to the DA’s office.

Michael Burke and Samantha Perry will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday.

Representatives from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell Police, and Massachusetts State Police are assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

