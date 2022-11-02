Two Falls men sentenced after federal court convictions

Nov. 2—BUFFALO — A Falls man will be going to prison for 17 years as a result of his conviction on federal drug and gun charges.

Jeffrey Richards, 32, of the Falls received a sentence of 204 months being bars on Tuesday from U.S. District Court Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. Richards had been convicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute acetyl fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York's office said federal and local drug investigators executed a search warrant at Richards' Packard Court home on on Dec. 14, 2018 and found quantities of acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, alprazolam, approximately 10 firearms, various rounds of ammunition, drug trafficking paraphernalia, an improvised "destructive device", and various items used in the manufacturing of such devices.

A second Falls man was also sentenced to prison on Tuesday for possession of child pornography and for cutting off an electronic monitoring device.

U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Vilardo handed down the sentence of nine years in prison and 10 years supervised release to Carl Anthony, 69, of the Falls. Anthony was convicted of possession of child pornography and conversion of government property.

Anthony led authorities on a cross-country manhunt, after originally being arrested in December 2019 on a six-count indictment that charged him with production of child pornography, attempted production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, conversion of government property and contempt of court.

In a criminal complaint, first filed on Nov. 26, 2019, Anthony was accused of attempting to produce child pornography in January and February 2019. Federal prosecutors said Town of Niagara Police received a complaint, in June 2019, that a then-13-year-old female victim "had been surreptitiously video recorded while changing and showering."

After the complaint was shared with the Buffalo FBI Field Office's Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force, a Niagara County Sheriff's Office Investigator working with the task force identified Anthony as a person of interest.

Investigators said that Anthony and his victim were not strangers and that the video recordings had been captured on Anthony's cell phone.

Task force agents said they executed a search warrant at Anthony's home in the Falls and seized a hard drive that contained two videos that showed Anthony's victim changing and showering in a bathroom. The investigators said that Anthony admitted inappropriately videotaping the victim while she showered and said that he had been "grooming the minor victim to see if she might be open to having sex with him."

After his arrest, Anthony was released on conditions, including that he wear a monitoring device.

In April 2020, Anthony requested to go to the hospital, claiming to have possibly contracted COVID-19. After arriving at the hospital, Anthony cut off his ankle monitor, left it in a mailbox, and fled. About 10 days later, he was located in San Diego and taken back into custody by U.S. Marshals.