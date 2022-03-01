Two Falls police officers are suing their chief and union president over what they say are lies and retaliation

Two Falls Township police officers are suing their chief and police union president, alleging they spread lies resulting in a criminal investigation that placed them on administrative leave for months and damaged their reputations.

Officer Bruce Rhodunda and Cpl. Steven Langan alleged in separate lawsuits they were subjected to harassment and retaliation — violations of the Whistleblower’s Law — for reporting “waste and wrongdoing on the part of other Falls employees.”

They also allege the defendants, Police Association of Falls Township President Sgt. Michael Callahan and Chief Nelson Whitney, “defamed” them and knowingly falsely accused them of wrongdoing involving the police union. The suit also named the PAFT and Falls Township as defendants.

The lawsuit filed in Bucks County Court in Doylestown in November suggests the turmoil within the 53 officer department involved an internal promotion and the outcome of a pension dispute between the department and its union.

Doylestown attorney Patricia C. Collins, who represents Rhodunda and Langan, declined comment Tuesday. This news organization was unsuccessful in reaching attorney David J. MacMain, who is representing the defendants.

Whitney declined comment Tuesday, citing the pending litigation.

The court filing, made in November, suggests the conflict started when Rhodunda and Langan applied for a lieutenant position that opened in the department in July 2020. Callahan also applied, but according to the suit he was not eligible because he lacked the requisite years of experience.

Callahan was allegedly “enraged” after learning that he was not eligible, and in retaliation falsely accused Rhodunda and Langan of wrongdoing in their union leadership roles.

Rhodunda served as PAFT treasurer for nine years and Langan as its president for five years before they both were replaced in February 2020, according to the suit.

The lawsuit does not specify the nature of the accusations against the officers, but it appears to involve a March 2019 arbitrator decision involving a dispute between the township and the police union that ended retiree eligibility for a medical stipend at age 65. The suit does not contain any details about the dispute.

In January 2021, FBI agents showed up at the homes of Rhodunda and Langan and questioned them about the arbitration decision, according to the suit. Since that visit, the men claim they have not heard back from the federal agency, the lawsuit reads.

The officers contend that the only way the FBI could have learned about the arbitration decision is through employees or agents of Falls Township or the police union, and that the defendants knew when they made the report that neither man did anything wrong.

Three months after the FBI visited the officers, the suit alleges, Whitney wrote a March 23, 2021, letter to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub falsely accusing the officers of engaging in “misconduct” while serving as union officials and the misconduct involved “spending union funds inappropriately.”

In the letter, Whitney also told Weintraub that the officers would be placed on administrative leave pending the anticipated investigation. Officers continue to receive pay and benefits while on leave.

The next day, March 24, Rhodunda and Langan were placed on administrative leave without following the procedures outlined in the police union contract, the suit alleges.

In a meeting to discuss the leave, Whitney lied to Rhodunda and Langan and denied that he reported them to the district attorney’s office and told the officers that he did not know how the investigation began, the lawsuit alleged.

Rhodunda and Langan were later cleared of wrongdoing after the PAFT financial audits were completed in April 2021 and showed no evidence of misconduct. Four months later, in August, the Bucks County Detectives investigation also found no wrongdoing took place, the suit alleges.

During an August 2021 staff meeting, Whitney allegedly announced that the two officers were “getting arrested next month,” though he knew that was not true, according to the suit.

The next month, during a PAFT monthly meeting, Callahan announced that the FBI had subpoenaed PAFT related to the alleged wrongdoing by Rhodunda and Langan, the suit said.

“Callahan held up papers as if to suggest that he had the subpoena in his possession,” according to the filing.

The US District Court had issued a Grand Jury subpoena in February 2021 requesting documents pertaining to the negotiation of the police union agreement and the arbitration decision. But the FBI did not subpoena PAFT or its records pertaining to alleged wrongdoing or the “books” of PAFT as Callahan stated in the meeting, according to the lawsuit.

Callahan also allegedly reported there were discrepancies regarding union funds, allegations he allegedly repeated at the October 2021 monthly PAFT meeting, though he knew the statements were untrue, and the officers had been cleared of wrongdoing and removed from administrative leave on Sept. 13, 2021, the suit alleges.

After returning to work, the men allege that Falls officials on directions of Whitney improperly deleted all the overtime pay submissions for the two officers and refused to pay either officer overtime they were entitled to receive, the suit contends. It also alleges that other employees placed on administrative leave pending an investigation were paid overtime.

The lawsuit does not explain if the overtime was owed to the men prior to their administrative leave or after.

Rhodunda alleges he is entitled to $31,574 in overtime and Langan alleges he is owed $7,599.09 and additional OT due for the period of time he was on workers' compensation.

Since returning to the job, both men allege Whitney has engaged in a “campaign of retaliation and harassment” against them including conspiring to start another investigation of “the same false allegations,” the suit contends.

The police chief has also refused to allow Rhodunda to provide instruction, which would result in overtime pay, and he has interfered in his employment with the Pennsbury School District. The suit did not identify what job Rhodunda has with the district and a Pennsbury spokeswoman did not immediately return an email asking for his position.

Langan also alleges Whitney has instructed the department’s workers' compensation carrier not to pay Langan’s compensation during his administrative leave or for time off for medical appointments since his return, despite him being injured on the job.

He also alleges Whitney has refused to put him back on the acting lieutenant rotation, a requirement as part of the application process.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Falls police chief, union leader accused of lying about officers conduct