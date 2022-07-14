Two families lose belongings in Tacoma vehicle thefts

Two families are desperate to get their belongings back after thieves took off with them in Tacoma.

The first theft report came from a military family headed for a new posting in Seattle. The Partsch family’s vehicles and trailer were taken from a hotel parking lot. They were parked outside the Best Western Plus on South Hosmer Street in South Tacoma, while the family was inside.

“It’s my whole life inside those two vehicles. Not just my life, but my in-law’s life and everyone else, my four kids,” said Bo Partsch.

Just blocks away, another family had their RV stolen only a few hours later. The families believe the thefts are related.

The stolen RV was filled with mementos from their late father, James Talley, who loved to camp with his family.

“This is a man who just loved his family,” said Talley’s daughter, Rebecca Owens. “That camper was all the things we did with him; all the times, the memories we spent with him were in that camper.”

For Owens, it was more than a camper that was stolen. It was the vessel that held several of her father’s belongings that couldn’t ever be replaced.

Her mother, Rose Talley, is equally heartbroken.

“I just kind of laid there like ‘the trailer is gone.’ The first thing that goes through my head is all the stuff that’s inside, all my keepsakes that I had. I didn’t even think about the trailer,” said Talley.

The women describe hearing a boom early Sunday morning, which they believe was from their trailer that was parked next door. When Owen went to check about 15 minutes later, she made the heartbreaking discovery that the RV was gone. There are still drag marks from where it was parked, to where the thief pulled it onto the street before taking off with it.

The family says they’re desperate to have their possessions back because while an RV can be replaced, sentimental items can’t. They’re now asking anyone with information about their belongings to come forward; not to report them to the police, but so that they can reclaim their sentimental items.

“People make mistakes all day long. And it’s what you learn from those mistakes,” said Owens. “Even if they brought them to us and said ‘we stole this stuff, we’re sorry;’ no harm, no foul. Bring the stuff back. That’s all we want.”