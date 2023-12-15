Two of the fastest growing and most affordable cities in the U.S. are in the KC area

National sites are taking notice of Kansas City’s growth and affordability.

The city was recognized by GO Banking Rates, a national personal finance resource, for being one of the most affordable and fastest-growing cities in America. It was ranked No. 7 on the website’s “The 25 Most Affordable, Fast-Growing Cities To Consider in 2024” rankings.

To determine the rankings, GO Banking Rates looked at the American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau to identify the 200 biggest cities in the United States in terms of total population. It then analyzed each city based on the following categories to finalize its list:

Population changes in recent years

Median household income

Average rent

Average home values

Overall cost of living

The typical home value in Kansas City is $223,152, and the city’s seen a 6.08% growth in population over the last five years, according to GO Banking Rates.

Kansas City was not the only area city to make the list, as Olathe was ranked No. 22 with a typical home value of $377,959 and a 5.76% population growth over the last five years.

Cities that finished ahead of Kansas City include Killeen, Texas; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Clarksville, Tennessee; Oklahoma City; Lubbock, Texas; and Greensboro, North Carolina, respectively.

All data was collected and was up-to-date as of Dec. 7, 2023, according to GO Banking Rates.