After two fatal crashes one local city looks to improve safety on Brightline railroads

The City of Melbourne and Brightline are looking for ways to improve safety after two fatal crashes last week at a railroad crossing at WH Jackson Street near US-1.

In both instances, it appears motorists may have driven around the crossing arms and a total of three people died.

This afternoon, Channel 9 was in downtown Melbourne as Brightline, Melbourne Police and the Florida East Coast Railway Society partnered for a renewed railway safety campaign.

Mayor Paul Alfrey told us, “Some changes are coming.”

The Mayor says that temporary red-light cameras will be deployed at certain intersections that will help identify drivers that go around crossings.

Other changes include an additional safety campaign to educate drivers and approximately 45-million dollars in grant funding will be utilized by Brightline for crossing improvements in Melbourne and elsewhere in Brevard County.

