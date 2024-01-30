Two fatal crashes in Sonora kill pedestrian and driver. Authorities investigating causes

Two fatal car crashes occurred in the Sonora area this weekend, taking the lives of one pedestrian and one driver.

The first incident occurred Friday, around 4:10 p.m., at the intersection of Black Oak Road and Tuolumne Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A 1992 Toyota pickup, driven by a Sonora resident, was headed south on Black Oak, while a 2006 GMC Envoy, driven by 67-year-old Janice Greengo of Jamestown, approached from the west on Tuolumne Road.

The Toyota driver failed to yield the right-of-way to the GMC Envoy, a CHP news release says. Greengo tried to avoid the collision but her GMC struck the left side of the Toyota, according to the release.

The collision caused the Toyota to come to a rest in the westbound lane of Tuolumne Road. Greengo maneuvered her vehicle to the right shoulder of Tuolumne Road, west of Black Oak Road, and suffered only minor injuries, the CHP says.

The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The identity of the 89-year-old man was withheld pending notification of his family.

Sunday night, a collision killed 65-year-old Sonora resident Thomas Solis on Mono Way in the East Sonora area.

According to the CHP, the incident occurred around 7:55 p.m. as Solis was walking east in a traffic lane, east of Cordelia Avenue.

Solis, wearing dark clothing and facing away from traffic, was struck by a GMC Acadia driven by 39-year-old Joseph Brinegar of Sonora. The area is not illuminated by streetlights, the CHP noted.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Solis died at the scene. Brinegar was not hurt.

The investigations continue, but authorities do not suspect that drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the collisions.