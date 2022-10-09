Two fatal shootings are under investigation, and authorities say it is unclear if they were related

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a Saturday morning shooting death in Hawaiian Gardens and another in Lynwood.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting around 1 a.m. at Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens, the sheriff’s department said. They found two men with gunshot wounds nearby. One of the men was dead and the other was hospitalized.

About 4:15 a.m., nearly 15 miles away, deputies responded to a report of another shooting at Long Beach Boulevard and Minnesota Avenue in Lynwood, the sheriff’s department said. They found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities did not release the names of the victims or say whether they believed the shootings were related.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.