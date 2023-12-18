Two fatalities and 7 injuries reported in Stockton violence over weekend

Seven people were shot and two killed in Stockton over the weekend, police said. The deaths bring the city's homicide count to 45 so far this year.

Around 3:20 p.m. Sunday, a man and a woman were sitting in their car in south Stockton, northwest of where Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard crosses the railroad tracks, when they were shot, a Stockton Police Department statement Monday said.

Paramedics rushed the woman, 32, and the man, 31, to the hospital, where the woman died, police said. The man suffered non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

The woman was Viviana Valadez, said Christy Patterson, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner. Authorities are still determining where Valadez was from, Patterson said.

Several employees and business owners reported hearing gunfire in the area — six or seven shots, according to one businessman — near East Clay Street and Aurora Street South Sunday afternoon. But none reported hearing yelling or commotion in the moments before the shooting.

The Record is not naming the witnesses to protect against possible retaliation.

Police are searching for two suspects, they said. The department shared no information about a possible motive or a description of the shooters.

The night before, on Dec. 16, another person died after showing up at Dameron Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police spokesman officer David Scott.

The 33-year-old man was dropped off at the emergency room around 10:20 p.m., Scott said. It's unclear where the man had been shot.

"A scene has not been located yet," Scott said. Detectives are "still investigating to determine if it even occurred in Stockton, or possibly somewhere else."

The medical examiner's spokesperson identified the man as Felipe Diaz of Stockton.

Hours before, around 7:50 p.m., police were also called to a triple shooting downtown in which a five-year-old boy was injured, police's statement Monday said.

Two men, ages 28 and 32, were also shot in the incident, which happened in the 700 block of North California Street, police said.

Those shot are being treated for non-life-threatening wounds, police added.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Weekend Violence in Stockton Claims Two Lives: 7 other Injured