Two fatally shot inside far east side Indianapolis hair salon

Two people were killed during a gathering inside a far east side hair salon early Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said in a news release.

Police officers found a man and woman shot about 3:20 a.m. in the salon in the 10000 block of East Washington Street. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators began interviewing people at the double homicide, and before sunrise were waiting on a search warrant before they entered the business where the gathering took place.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not released the victims’ names, pending next of kin notification, and will determine their causes of death.

If you have information about the shootings, call homicide detective Gary Toms at 317-327-3475 or e-mail at Gary.Toms@indy.gov. In addition, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 can be called to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis police investigate hair salon double homicide