Two fatally shot in separate acts of violence in northwest Milwaukee, suspects are being sought

A spate of gun violence on Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning resulted in two dead in separate incidents on the city's northwest side.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the first victim as Bobbie L. Schoeffling, 31, of Milwaukee. She suffered fatal gunshot injuries around 1:50 p.m. on the 9000 block W. Hampton Ave. Police continue to search for an unknown suspect or suspects.

A second victim, identified as Ricky D. Bond, 42, of Milwaukee, was shot and killed on the 2800 block of N. 17th Street at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Police are also investigating the circumstances leading to four additional shootings reported Tuesday that led to five victims sustaining non-fatal injuries.

They encouraged anyone with any information is asked to call 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

