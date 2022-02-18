Update: Suspect in fatal stabbing of two in Hampstead appears in court, deceased identified

A man charged in the fatal stabbing of two people in Hampstead Thursday appeared in Pender County court Friday morning and was held without bond.

Cody Camron Coffield, 30, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Coffield was arrested Thursday after deputies with the Pender County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of Watts Landing Road in Hampstead shortly before 5 p.m.

Cody Coffield, 30, appeared in Pender County court Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Coffield is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two in Hampstead Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler said deputies arrived and found two individuals dead from stab wounds. Coffield was apprehended shortly after, Cutler said.

The deceased were later identified as Roy Lester Batson II, 49, and Ricky Lynn Bullard, 57.

Cutler and District Attorney Ben David were present at the hearing.

Following the hearing, David said he could not share details of the case pertaining to motive or any known relationship between the suspect and the decedents, but said an investigation is ongoing.

"The arrest is the start of an investigation, not its end," David said. "If there's anyone who has information — however small or insignificant they think it might be — it's important for them to come forward and report that to the Pender County Sheriff's Office."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff's Office at 910-259-1212.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Pender Sheriff's Office: Two fatally stabbed in Hampstead