Two Fayette countians face felony charges

Jun. 24—A Gauley Bridge woman and a Montgomery man are facing felony charges in Fayette County, Sheriff Mike Fridley reported Friday afternoon.

On June 7, deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress on Big Creek Robin Hollow Road in Gauley Bridge, Fridley said.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed a single vehicle in the driveway and an open outbuilding. While deputies were speaking with the property owner, a woman exited the wooded area beside the house. She informed deputies she was the owner of the vehicle and her nephew and his girlfriend had left it there and told her to come to get it.

Deputies concluded their investigation on the scene and left the area, but while driving down the road, they encountered a man matching the description of the vehicle owner's nephew and stopped him to be questioned.

During the questioning, he voluntarily told deputies his aunt had burgled the outbuilding and took him there to help her carry things. He also told deputies that he was not aware the property, which later was returned to the property owner, did not belong to his aunt.

Jennifer S. Odell, 41, of Gauley Bridge, is charged with the felony offenses of burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony, and the misdemeanor offense of giving false statements to law enforcement. Odell was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Michael P. Underwood, 25, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Friday and charged with the felony offenses of burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony. Underwood was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.