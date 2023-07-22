Two FCI/Schuylkill inmates indicted on weapons charges

Jul. 21—Two men incarcerated at Federal Correction Institute/Schuylkill were indicted on charges of possessing contraband after separate searches revealed they were concealing weapons.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Charles Epps, 26, and Deondray LuRon Crayton, 36, were charged July 11 by a federal grand jury.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that on May 11, Epps was found in possession of a six-inch piece of plastic sharpened to a point with a cloth handle, commonly referred to as a shank.

Karam also filed the indictment against Crayton, which alleges that on June 21, the inmate was found in possession of a homemade knife.

Both men face a maximum penalty of up to five additional years' imprisonment if found guilty.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Luisa Honora Berti is prosecuting Crayton's case, while U.S. Attorney Brian J. Gallagher is prospecting Epp's case.

Each incident was investigated by the FBI in coordination with the Special Investigative Services of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.