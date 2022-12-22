Two federal defendants request rearraignments

Dec. 22—Two federal cases with local ties may be getting closer to a resolution, as both defendants have submitted requests for rearraignment.

Rearraignments requested by defendants are usually indicators that a defendant is willing to plead guilty in their case.

The two cases are separate from each other, but both involve drug charges.

Troy Huff, 40, of Somerset, filed a motion for rearraignment on Wednesday, with court documents stating he intends to enter a guilty plea through a non-binding plea agreement with the United States.

Huff is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances (50 grams or more of methamphetamine, fentanyl, mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine), Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Lake Cumberland Drug Task Force. Huff was arrested in September 2021 at a grocery store on E. Ky. 90 in Wayne County.

He was charged during a follow up on an undercover investigation where large amounts of drugs were being sold in Wayne and Pulaski counties.

A search of his vehicle turned up a loaded Glock handgun and a safe for which Huff had the key.

In the safe, law enforcement found more than 2 pounds of suspected meth, 56 grams of suspected cocaine, 67 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 50 grams of suspected fentanyl pills and other items.

In the second case, Chad Bailey, 36, of Louisville, is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or More of a Methamphetamine Mixture and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking.

His attorney filed a motion Tuesday requesting rearraignment, although in his case he does not have a written plea agreement in place.

Bailey was arrested in April 2021 by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office after a traffic stop on E. Ky. 90.

When deputies searched Bailey and his motorcycle, they reported that they found 443.5 grams of meth, 223 rounds of ammo, a .40 caliber handgun and $10,909 in cash.

Huff's trial had been scheduled for January 11, while Bailey's was scheduled for January 3. At this time, no rearraignment date has been scheduled for either case.

