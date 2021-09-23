Two felons caught with weapons, arrested

Sep. 23—BOONEVILLE — Two Prentiss County men found themselves in trouble with the law again and back behind bars.

Two Prentiss County deputy sheriffs conducted a traffic stop Sept. 15. As a result of the stop, Willie George Leech, 59, of Booneville, was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. During the initial court appearance, Justice Court Judge Trent Moore set the bond at $5,000.

A week later, the Prentiss County Sheriff's Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol conducted a safety checkpoint on Highway 30 at Highway 145 on Sept. 22.

Boretta Wayne Oswalt, 38, of Booneville, stopped at the checkpoint and was also charged with possession of weapon by a felon. Since Oswalt was on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections at the time of his arrest, a hold was placed on him. Judge Moore set bond on the new charge at $5,000.

