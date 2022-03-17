Two felony domestic assault cases dismissed

Mar. 17—The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed two defendants' felony domestic charges when their alleged victims failed to show up Thursday to testify against them at preliminary hearings.

The prosecutor's office dismissed a count of second-degree domestic assault against Joshua F. Camper, 28, when he agreed to waive extradition to Colorado on charges that he is facing there. Prosecutor Theresa Kenney indicated that the state's case has been hindered by the alleged victim's reluctance to testify against the defendant.

Camper was accused of shoving his pregnant girlfriend to the floor, dragging her into a bathroom, smashing her face on the toilet and kicking her in the stomach twice during an argument Feb. 3 at a residence in Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

He is wanted in Colorado on a charge of enticement of a minor for indecent purposes.

The prosecutor's office also dismissed charges of first-degree domestic assault and leaving the scene of an accident that had been filed on Anica E. Saunders, 24, of Carthage, in connection with an incident May 30 involving her estranged boyfriend.

An affidavit states that they were living apart on that date when she called and told him she was going to enter his home. He was walking home out of apprehension about that when she approached in a vehicle and swerved at him, striking him in the knee and knocking him to the ground.

The document states that the couple had been having an off-and-on relationship for about seven years.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.