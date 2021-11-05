Two felony weapon cases dismissed

Nov. 5—The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed felony weapon charges that two defendants were facing when their victims did not show up to testify against them at their preliminary hearings.

A felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor counts of assault and unlawful use of a weapon filed in Jasper County Circuit Court on Darwin C. Barnes, 59, of Joplin, were dismissed.

Barnes was accused of brandishing a firearm July 2 while threatening two other golfers on the 18th hole of the Carthage Municipal Golf Course. A probable-cause affidavit stated that he pulled the gun out of his golf bag and threatened "to put holes" in the other two golfers. Barnes denied having threatened them and told police he pulled the gun out in self-defense, fearing that he was about to be assaulted.

The prosecutor's office also dismissed felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm that Aaron C, Trotter, 27, of Duenweg, was facing in connection with a shots-fired incident Sept. 13 in Duenweg.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Brandon Jackson told police that Trotter shot at him when he showed up at a residence there to give a friend a ride. Trotter subsequently showed knowledge of shots having been fired, but denied having fired them and said instead that he had been shot at, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.