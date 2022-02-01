Two female inmates face charges of smoking meth at Asotin County Jail

Kerri Sandaine, Lewiston Tribune, Idaho
·2 min read

Feb. 1—ASOTIN — Two female inmates at the Asotin County Jail are facing felony charges for allegedly smoking meth under a blanket in the day room.

Clarkston residents Vickie K. Phillips, 51, and Jennifer L. Graham, 39, will be arraigned on possession of controlled substance charges Feb. 14 in Asotin County Superior Court. They both remain in custody at the jail.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the women were smoking a clear glass pipe with methamphetamine in the day room. They reportedly hid under a blanket in a corner, and video footage shows the lighter being sparked multiple times. The pipe and lighter were later found by a corrections officer on a nearby shelf.

A deputy also reportedly found chewing tobacco and white pills in a package on Graham's bunk. How the contraband entered the jail is not spelled out in the court documents.

When questioned, Phillips denied ever leaving her bunk that day or using any drugs. She is represented by attorney Richard Cuddihy, and is being held on a $25,000 bond for the new offense. Her previous bond was revoked.

Phillips has been in jail since mid-December after a search warrant was executed at her Clarkston Heights residence. Detectives reportedly found a substantial amount of illegal narcotics and more than $30,000 in cash during the bust.

In that case, Phillips is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. All of the felonies carry special firearm enhancements, and she is also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

The new charge is for possession of a controlled substance, other intoxicant by an inmate, a Class C felony. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state.

Graham, who is currently serving a nine-month sentence for burglary and theft, is now charged with possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, a Class C felony, and delivery of methamphetamine, a Class B felony.

Her bond was set at $25,000 on the new charges, and attorney Nick Ward has been appointed to represent her. Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man injured after shooting himself inside car at O’Reilly Auto shop, Fort Worth police say

    A man was injured inside a vehicle at an O’Reilly Auto store after he “negligently discharged his firearm,” Fort Worth police said.

  • Man shot by Mishawaka Police at Village Green Mobile Home Park

    Events leading up to the shooting are unclear

  • Man dead after shooting in Georgetown

    D.C. police are searching for a suspect who they believe shot and killed a man in Georgetown. FOX 5's David Kaplan reports live from Northwest, D.C.

  • 4 people shot at New Bern Avenue motel in Raleigh. Gun violence up in the city.

    The four people were shot a motel that has seen past violence. Police statistics show both fatal and non-fatal shootings in Raleigh have been rising.

  • New York Times Buys Wordle for a Price in the ‘Low-Seven Figures’

    The New York Times has purchased Wordle, the daily word game that has recently taken the internet by storm. The publication announced the acquisition in a press release on Monday, writing: “As The Times looks to entertain more solvers with puzzles every day — especially during these anxious times — we’re thrilled to announce that […]

  • Exxon returns to Q4 profit as demand continues to improve

    Exxon Mobil returned to a profit in its fourth quarter as demand for oil continues to improve. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected a profit of $1.96 per share, on average. Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales.

  • Why 'Encanto's' 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno' song is everywhere — plus the full lyrics

    Since "Encanto" was released on Disney+ fans have become obsessed with "We Don’t Talk About Bruno."

  • Three Suspects in Bizarro Plot to Kidnap Mennonite Kids and Kill Their Parents Will Be Extradited to U.S.

    BRANDON BELLThree American citizens who have been hiding out in Scotland for several years after attempting to kidnap five Mennonite children and slaughter their parents are due to be extradited back home to face charges, federal prosecutors said.A Scottish court has rejected the appeal of the three to avoid extradition in connection with a violent 2018 kidnapping plot that U.S. prosecutors have compared to a “bad horror movie.”“If proved, this was a premeditated conspiracy to kidnap five childr

  • Pedophile Madeleine McCann Suspect Reportedly Worked at Resort Where She Was Snatched

    ReutersA stunning revelation discovered by a German team of investigative journalists has put the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the very resort from which she disappeared.Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, who has emerged as the only suspect in the 15-year-old cold case, worked as a handy man at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz in the spring of 2007, according to the German documentary New Leads in the Maddie Case which will air on Monday evening in Europe.A produ

  • Federal judge rejects plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers

    Deal would have averted a hate crimes trial for Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were already sentenced to life in prison Travis McMichael, left, and his father Gregory McMichael, who were convicted along with William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Photograph: AP A federal judge has rejected a plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for two of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was chased by three white men and fat

  • Family wants no contact with woman facing terrorism charge

    The family of a Kansas woman charged with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion says they want nothing to do with her, a prosecutor said Monday. Allison Ekren, 42, made an initial appearance on Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. At the end of the hearing, though, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh told the judge that he had been in contact with Ekren's parents and her adult children, and all had said they wanted no contact with her.

  • State seeks long sentence for cop convicted in Wright death

    The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright should face a sentence above the state’s guidelines because she abused her authority as a police officer and endangered others when she fired her weapon, prosecutors said in a court filing Monday. “She expressed remorse and apologized to Mr. Wright’s family from the stand, and will again at sentencing," her attorneys wrote.

  • Stolen 1967 Shelby GT500 found stripped outside of Tulsa

    A stolen 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was located in a rural area outside Tulsa, Okla., after having been stripped of its body panels.

  • Off-duty correction officer shoots armed Bronx robbers after he’s lured by woman with promise of date

    An off-duty correction officer shot a pair of armed robbers in the Bronx after he was lured into meeting up by a woman promising him a date, police sources said. The correction officer thought he was meeting 21-year-old Diamond Sanchez for a date about 6 p.m. Saturday — but she had other plans for him, the sources said. Police did not release the name of the correction officer, who’s in his ...

  • Two Florida Deputies Dead in Vacation Murder-Suicide

    Hillsborough County SheriffTwo Florida sheriff’s deputies who were in a romantic relationship were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide while traveling with other co-workers on vacation.The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said Detective Daniel Leyden was heard arguing with the other deputy on Saturday night just before gunshots rang out in a rental home in Augustine.Both were found with fatal wounds. Leyden’s appeared to be self-inflicted, authorities said.“Our Sheriff's Office family i

  • Suzanne Morphew's Texts About Bad Marriage With Barry Morphew Released By Judge

    Texts in which Suzanne Morphew discussed her flawed relationship with her husband Barry Morphew, who is now accused of her murder, have been released to the public. Last week, Chaffee County Judge Ramsey Lama ordered the release of several pieces of evidence from Barry Morphew's preliminary hearing, including various texts that put their relationship into context, Fox 21 News in Colorado Springs reports. Barry Morphew was arrested and charged last year with first-degree murder in connection with

  • Off-duty officer at Washington home dies after deputy fires while pursuing suspect

    Donald Sahota, 52, who worked for Vancouver police in Washington state, was off-duty when he was mistakenly killed by a sheriff's deputy, police say.

  • Farrah Abraham leaving California following arrest, says she lost body function in altercation: report

    Farrah Abraham is reportedly leaving California following her recent arrest at a nightclub in Los Angeles.

  • Orange Park firearms probe leads to machine-gun charges against Wisconsin YouTube celeb

    The indictment of Matthew Hoover, who posts on YouTube videos as CRS Firearms, alarmed supporters who by Monday had raised about $110,000 to help him.

  • Oxford case prosecutor has text messages, classroom photos, images of Crumbley family dog

    Oakland County prosecutors' list of evidence emerges in the case against Oxford shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley and his parents