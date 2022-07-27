Two female suspects sought in armed robberies at two Lee County 7-Eleven stores Wednesday

Two female suspects are being sought in two armed robberies at Lee County convenience stores Wednesday.

Two female suspects are being sought in two armed robberies at Lee County convenience stores Wednesday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers issued photos and information on the robberies at two 7-Eleven stores 20 miles apart.

Stores that were robbed were at 11891 Palm Beach Boulevard near the State Road 31 intersection in east Fort Myers and at 15261 Convenience Way near the intersection with Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers.

The females are also suspects in a third incident that occurred on July 8 at the 7-Eleven at 21850 South Tamiami Trail in Estero.

One of two female suspects being sought in two armed robberies at Lee County convenience stores Wednesday.

Previously: Armed robbers hit Estero 7-Eleven Friday; information sought on suspects, man and woman

In case you missed it: Third suspect behind bars in string of armed robberies at video casinos

And: Accused child gun-store robber admitted to 16 vehicle robberies, Cape Coral police report

A report from Crime Stoppers of Southwest Florida said the suspects entered the Estero store brandishing a firearm, forcing an employee to open the registers.

Two women suspects are being sought in two armed robberies at Lee County convenience stores Wednesday.

The suspects took cash and the store telephone. They fled south on foot on South Tamiami Trail.

SWFL Crime Stoppers accepts tips anonymously, and people are eligible for a cash reward up to $3,000 for reporting the suspects' identities or if you have any information about the incident call 1-800-780-TIPS!. Tips may also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Two Lee County 7-Eleven stores robbed Wednesday morning