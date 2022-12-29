Two females stabbed at Aberdeen family gathering on Christmas morning

Dec. 29—Two females were stabbed and left with injuries that were not life-threatening in a dispute in Aberdeen on Christmas morning, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple individuals were involved in a dispute that turned physical at a family gathering on the 4900 block of Bristle Cone Circle, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were dispatched to the home after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Both victims, ages 14 and 20, were treated at local hospitals and released. A 22-year-old female suspect who was known to both victims and has an Aberdeen address has been identified, the sheriff's office said Wednesday. A warrant has been issued for the suspect's arrest.