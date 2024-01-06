Two file to run against Central Kentucky prosecutor who has been subject of controversy

Two candidates have filed to run against a Kentucky commonwealth’s attorney who has been the subject of controversy during her tenure.

Kelli Kearney and Jack Keith Eardley have filed to run against Sharon Muse Johnson in the Republican primary for 14th District commonwealth’s attorney, which serves Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties, according to the Kentucky secretary of state’s office.

Kearney, an assistant county attorney for Scott County, announced her candidacy in a news release Friday.

Before joining the Scott County Attorney’s office, Kearney worked as an assistant attorney general in Frankfort and as a victim’s advocate in the Fayette County Commonwealth Attorney’s office, according to the release.

“I am driven to seek this role because the people of Bourbon, Woodford and Scott counties deserve a prosecutor who leverages the authority of the office to safeguard our communities,” Kearney said in the release. “I will not be afraid to take cases to trial and will employ the full extent of the law to remove criminals from our streets.”

Eardley, of Georgetown, filed to run Dec. 15, according to the secretary of state’s website.

Eardley also ran against Muse Johnson when she was elected in 2018, according to past reporting by WKYT.

The Kentucky Bar Association lists Eardley’s official address as the commonwealth attorney’s office for the 13th District, which includes Garrard and Jessamine counties.

Court documents indicate Eardley previously worked as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for the 14th District, and, according to WKYT, he helped prosecute a man who Muse Johnson accused of kidnapping her before she became commonwealth’s attorney.

The television station reported that Gordie Shaw, Muse Johnson’s predecessor as commonwealth’s attorney, and Eardley later raised questions about discrepancies in Muse Johnson’s account of the kidnapping.

Muse Johnson and her husband have been the subject of controversy on more than one occasion.

The Kentucky Attorney General’s office investigated Muse Johnson in 2022 after former Scott County Judge Brian Privett wrote a letter to the office raising concern over ethical and legal violations committed by Muse Johnson. The attorney general found “insufficient evidence” of criminal conduct, after Privett — who was later reprimanded for his own misconduct — raised the concerns. The Attorney General’s office said it didn’t have jurisdiction over ethical matters.

Muse Johnson’s husband, Rob Johnson, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in her office, ran unsuccessfully for circuit judge in 2022, which led to some Scott County residents filing a lawsuit to try to have him removed from the ballot.

Had he won the election, Johnson had said he would recuse himself from criminal cases so as to avoid presiding over cases handled by his wife.

Privett told the Attorney General’s office at the time that he was concerned Johnson was paid too much as a part-time prosecutors in his wife’s office and would be conflicted out of every case she was involved in if he had been elected judge. Privett also accused Muse Johnson of filming a reality show in her office that could reveal details of active investigations.

An attorney for Muse Johnson previously defended Johnson’s pay, maintained that the couple could avoid ethical issues if Johnson had been elected judge, and denied that Muse Johnson was actually filming a reality show.

“There is no reality show,” attorney R. Kenyon Meyer said. “Ms. Muse-Johnson was interviewed by a production company who wanted her to consider developing some type of concept. She never has received any compensation, and no show was ever developed. There is no factual or legal basis to Judge Privett’s allegation that there is some legal or ethical issue.”

