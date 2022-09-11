Two Firearms Allegedly Stolen from Democratic Representative’s California House

Democratic California representative Karen Bass said Saturday that two firearms had been stolen from her home in a break-in, despite being “securely stored.”

“Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized. LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance,” Bass said in a statement. “At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not.”

“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” she added.

The LAPD released a statement Saturday about a Friday robbery in the Baldwin Vista community, where Bass resides.

The statement reads, “On September 9, 2022, a suspect entered an unoccupied residence and removed property from the location. According to the victim, there are several valuables, electronics, and US Currency in view that were not taken.”

The suspect described is a 5′ 9″ Hispanic male weighing 200 lbs, wearing dark clothes, a surgical mask, a blue baseball cap with a white logo on it and black Asics sneakers.

Bass, who is currently running in the Los Angeles race for mayor, has campaigned on increasing public safety in Los Angeles and “addressing gun violence.”

Bass has proposed “increasing the economic and social vitality of our communities,” rather than policing to lower crime rates.

“Research has shown that investments in creating good-paying jobs has a greater impact on crime than comparable funds invested in increased policing,” Bass states on her website.

In a primary debate, Bass said that she feels “safe” in Los Angeles and would rate her safety as a “ten.”

"I do feel safe. I would say a ten. I feel safe, but I do understand that a lot of people around the city do not feel safe, and I respect that," Bass said in a primary debate.

“I do feel safe. I would say a ten. I feel safe, but I do understand that a lot of people around the city do not feel safe, and I respect that,” Bass said.

Homicide rates are below what the city experienced in the 1990s, but in 2021, homicides in Los Angeles were up 50 percent from 2019, hitting 397, according to the Los Angeles Times.

