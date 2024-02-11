Two firearms, marijuana located in vehicle in San Rafael

(KRON) – Police found two guns and multiple magazines in a vehicle on Friday, the San Rafael Police Department said.

San Rafael police officers responded to the Loch Lomond Marina parking lot where police said subjects in a pickup vehicle were drinking, playing loud music, and disturbing the peace.

Waymo car vandalized, set on fire during Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown

The officers recognized the driver and the passenger. Police said the passenger was on felony probation with search and gang terms. According to police, another passenger gave the officers a false identification.

San Rafael Police Department

San Rafael Police Department

The officer detained all three subjects for ‘various observed violations.’ The officers searched the vehicle. The search yielded a loaded two unregistered 9mm loaded pistols with a high-capacity magazine containing 20 rounds of ammunition and two other magazines, police said.

According to police, a large bag of marijuana was located under the back seat with two digital scales.

The three suspects were booked into the Marin County Jail on a variety of felony criminal charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.