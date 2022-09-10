Two firearms stolen in burglary at home of L.A. mayoral candidate Karen Bass

Rep. Karen Bass, a candidate for Los Angeles mayor, said two firearms were stolen from her home during a burglary. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

A burglar or burglars broke into the home of Rep. Karen Bass on Friday evening and made off with two firearms, the Los Angeles mayoral candidate said in a statement released Saturday.

In the brief statement, Bass said that she came home Friday to find obvious signs of a break-in and police were called. She said the thief or thieves stole two firearms, which had been "safely and securely stored," but left behind cash, electronics and other valuables.

"It's unnerving and, unfortunately, it's something that far too many Angelenos have faced," Bass said.

When reached for comment after the statement's release, LAPD officials said they were checking their records for further details about the incident.

"We haven't released any information specifically as far as when [the break-in occurred]," said Officer J. Chavez, a department spokesperson.

Bass, a six-term member of Congress representing parts of the Westside and South Los Angeles, has built a double-digit lead over billionaire mall developer Rick Caruso in polls for the mayor's race, with less than two months before election day.

The race has intensified in recent days, with Bass and Caruso pressing each other to come clean about their dealings with USC, which has been rocked by multiple scandals in recent years.

Bass is facing fresh questions about a $95,000 scholarship that USC granted her in 2011, which federal prosecutors declared "critical" to their investigation into alleged corruption within the university's social work program.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.