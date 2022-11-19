Two firefighters died after a plane collided with their truck and burst into flames at a South American airport

The LATAM Airlines plane collided with a firetruck while taking off from Lima airport. Christian Sierra/Getty Images

Two firefighters were killed after a plane crashed into their truck during take-off at Peru airport.

All passengers and crew survived the crash on Friday.

The local prosecutor's office is investigating the crash as potential manslaughter.

A LATAM Airlines flight burst into flames after colliding with a moving firetruck at Lima airport in Peru on Friday.

Two firefighters were killed in the incident, but all passengers and crew survived, per LATAM Airlines.

Videos posted to Twitter and TikTok show large plumes of black smoke pouring from the rear of the plane as it careers down the runway, before slowly coming to a halt. Passengers and crew evacuated via emergency slides and one exit door.

There were 102 passengers and six crew on flight LA2213 that was headed for Juliaca, Peru. Peru's Health Ministry said on Friday that 61 people had been transferred to nearby treatment centers, including two "seriously injured" individuals.

LATAM Airlines said it had "deployed its Emergency Plan mobilizing all available human and physical resources to provide immediate assistance to passengers and crew on board."

Meanwhile, Peru's prosecutor's office said it was investigating the crash as potential manslaughter.

Lima Airport Partners, which operates Jorge Chávez International Airport, said in a statement: "We express our solidarity with the families of Ángel Torres of the Garibaldi 6 Fire Company and Nicolás Santa Gadea of the Garibaldi 7 Fire Company. We are carrying out all the necessary investigations to determine the causes of this event."

Peru's President, Pedro Castillo, tweeted his condolences to the families of the "brave" firefighters.

Shortly after the crash, a passenger posted an image of himself standing on the runway, covered in the white foam used to extinguish the flames. Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi captioned the photo: "When life gives you a second chance."

All flights at Jorge Chávez International Airport have been suspended until Saturday afternoon, per Lima Airport Partners.

According to flight-tracker FlightRadar24, planes headed to Lima were diverted to other cities in Peru, as well as to Colombia and Panama.

Lima Airport Partners and LATAM Airlines did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

