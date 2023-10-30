Two new fires break out in San Luis Obispo — these near Cal Poly

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Two more fires broke out in San Luis Obispo on Monday afternoon, this time near Cal Poly.

The newest fires were burning near the Highland Drive entrance to the university, according to emergency scanner chatter.

As of 4:20 p.m., the fires had burned about a half acre each and hadn’t crossed the creek, according to the scanner.

The Highland fires are the third major blaze to break out in San Luis Obispo County on Monday afternoon.

One was the Lizzie Fire burning on a hillside hear San Luis Obispo High School.

The other wildfire burned near the intersection of Diablo Road and Gaviota Trail in California Valley.