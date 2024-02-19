Two fires in Tallahassee this weekend, both caused by 'unattended cooking,' TFD says

Two local residents and their dog were rescued from their home Sunday morning, the Tallahassee Police Department said in a news release.

The department arrived at a multi-residential structure in the 800 block of Arkansas Street, off West Tennessee Street, around 8:50 a.m. and heavy fire was billowing smoke.

The residents and their dog were helped out of the building as firefighters went inside to knock down the blaze. No injuries were reported; the pet's name was not disclosed.

"The cause of the fire appears to have been from unattended cooking," TFD explained.

Just hours before, TFD extinguished another blaze around 12:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Sue Page Drive. When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was coming from a large shed and RV, according to the release.

This fire also "appears to have been from unattended cooking," TFD said.

"These incidents underscore the critical importance of fire safety practices, particularly regarding cooking," TFD said. "TFD urges residents to remain alert while cooking and to never leave grills, stovetops, or ovens unattended."

