Two first responders wounded in Rowan County house fire helped others during shooting, report says

More details have been released regarding a house fire in Rowan County that left three first responders with gunshot wounds.

Rowan County firefighters were called to the home on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell just after midnight on a Friday morning in December. The 911 callers reported a fire at the home and that a person might be inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Firefighters found flames shooting out of a mobile home and a person at the back of the home. The person, 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Green, was the only known resident. According to the sheriff’s office, he had a gun and began shooting when firefighters arrived.

On Saturday, Granite Quarry-Faith police and Granite Quarry fire provided a joint statement that said two of the first responders helped others before themselves.

The firefighter who was shot while responding to the fire in early December, told other fire fighters to run and take cover in a wooded area, the new report shows.

The firefighter has not been named.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 first responders shot while responding to fire in Rowan County, deputies say

When police arrived, officer M.A. Coral and deputy Robert Clement were hit. Coral returned fire, providing cover to firefighters so they could get to safety.

Until Saturday, the identity of the officer had not been released. Officials said Coral is doing well. Coral has been in law enforcement for 10 years.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers exchanged gunfire with Green, which resulted in Green being fatally shot.

“I would like to personally recognize the heroic actions of Officer Coral along with Deputy Addison, Plumley, Clement, Warren, Officer Moffitt with the Rockwell Police Department, and other officers on the scene, which brought this tragic situation to an end without further injury to others,” a joint statement read from the police and fire departments.

“This has been a very emotional time for everyone involved and we wanted to let everyone know our injured firefighter is doing well along with the other firefighters that were with him,” the departments added.

The SBI investigating the incident, which is standard protocol. The departments are also conducting an internal investigation.

(WATCH BELOW: Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says)