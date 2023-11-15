Two out of five lawmakers from Oklahoma vote against plan to avoid government shutdown

Two Republicans from Oklahoma -- Josh Brecheen and Kevin Hern -- were in the minority as the U.S. House of Representatives approved a temporary measure to fund the government and avert a shutdown.

The stopgap bill, referred to as a continuing resolution, was approved Tuesday by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 336-95. It had the support of newly installed House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

Oklahoma's three other members of the house, Reps. Stephanie Bice, Frank Lucas and Tom Cole, voted in favor of the resolution.

Brecheen, Hern and other Republicans were adamant, however, that the CR should have included spending cuts or other conservative policy priorities.

“I voted against the Continuing Resolution (CR) that continues the cycle of endless spending and fails to secure our border," Brecheen said in a statement. "We’re more than $33 trillion in debt and interest on our debt just crossed $1 trillion. We must change course!”

Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla.

Brecheen, 44, is a former state senator serving his first term in Congress, representing the 2nd District. He replaced retiring congressman Markwayne Mullin, who won election to the U.S. Senate.

“More spending is not the answer,” Hern said. “We wouldn’t be in this situation if we had a budget, but Congress has failed the American people in that for years. “My vote against another short-term spending bill is consistent with my voting record since coming to Congress. The current spending levels were set by Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden – we need real, meaningful spending reform in this country if we’re ever going to get back on track.”

He added: "These short-term spending bills don’t address the rampant spending happening; they reinforce the bad habits formed by our government over the last two decades. We need to do the hard work of governance and pass a budget – that’s the only thing that will help the American people hurting from Biden’s recession.”

Hern, 62, was first elected to Congress in 2018. He represents the state's 1st District.

Last month Hern entered the contentious battle to become Speaker of the House, but fell short in his bid.

