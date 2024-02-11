Two of the five students wounded at Michigan State Feb. 13 have resumed classes

EAST LANSING — The recoveries of the five Michigan State University students who were wounded in the Feb. 13, 2023, shooting on campus have been long and, in some cases, will continue for years to come.

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, Nate Statly, Troy Forbush, Yukai "John" Hao and Hanyang Tao were in Berkey Hall or the Union when a gunman attacked. Three other students — Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner — were killed that night.

Mark Bullion, a university spokesperson, said two of the five students currently are enrolled at MSU, but he would not identify them. He declined to comment on the status of the other three students.

MSU said in a statement last summer it was offering ongoing support to the students and their families.

"MSU has been engaged in conversations with the families of those we lost and those injured to identify ways to provide ongoing support, and we are committed to keeping those lines of communication open," the statement said.

MSU set aside $1 million of the $2.6 million raised from community donations to help those most directly impacted, including for undergraduate studies of the five students who were wounded. There also are supportive and financial resources for about 50 people who were not physically hurt, but who were in either one of the two first-floor Berkey Hall classrooms or the food court kitchen inside the Union during the shooting.

Four of the five students — Statly, Forbush, Hao and Tao — have filed notices of intent to sue MSU, a required step in the state Court of Claims before a potential lawsuit. Huapilla-Perez and her family have not filed a notice in the court.

While Michigan State University has agreed to settlements of $5 million each with families of the three students killed in the shooting, any progress on a settlement with the injured survivors has not been made public.

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez was one of five Michigan State University students hospitalized with critical injuries after the Feb. 13, 2023, shooting on the Michigan State University campus.

