Two Florida men indicted and arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Two Florida men have been charged in Federal Court with multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to their conduct during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Tom Vournas, 62, of Bradenton, Florida, and Leonard Lobianco, 52, of North Port, Florida, are named in the indictment and were arrested on Jan. 4, in Florida by the FBI.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The men will make their initial appearance in the Middle District of Florida.

Vournas is facing multiple felony charges including: felony offenses of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or ground with a deadly or dangerous weapon and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Read: ‘What I lived through is real:’ Former Capitol Police sergeant reflects on Jan. 6 attack

He’s also charged with misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Lobianco is charged with civil disorder, a felony, and misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Read: Channel 9 anchor runs in 10K, Disney Marathon Weekend continues

According to the indictment, on Jan. 6, 2020, the men committed and attempted to commit an act aimed at impeding law enforcement officers from performing their official duties during a civil disorder event.

In addition, defendant Vournas is alleged to have used a chemical irritant to assault law enforcement officers on the Capitol grounds and allegedly brought the weapon inside the Capitol building.

Read: Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can be kept off the 2024 presidential ballot

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.