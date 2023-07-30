Two Florida men were arrested after drug houses raided in Flagler County

Two Flagler County men have been arrested following a raid that seized numerous narcotics from drug houses said the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and SWAT Team served two narcotics-related search warrants simultaneously on Tuesday at 25 Wood Ash Lane in Palm Coast and 500 N Central Ave in Flagler Beach.

The Flagler County deputies said during the raids Jason Rowe was arrested and taken into custody for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Scott Andersen was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of a Schedule II Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, authorities said.

Deputies said the search warrants stemmed from several previous undercover operations conducted by SIU. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office SIU and SWAT.

“Excellent work by our SIU and SWAT team to get these poison peddlers off the street,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “There is no way to know how many lives were saved by getting this poison off the street. If you are selling drugs in Flagler County, we will find you and close down your drug business.”

