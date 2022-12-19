Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'

Two Florida women were taken into custody on drug charges after attempting to bring their "traveling drug roadshow" to South Florida, according to authorities.

Juanita Rose Fluckes, 25, and Lauren Ashley Rosetti, 32, were identified by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office as key suspects in the ongoing sale and distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine in the Treasure Coast area.

Detectives arrested the women Friday night, according to the sheriff's office.

The women were expecting to land a lucrative drug sale late Friday night when that sale turned out to be a bust, leading to their arrests. They were caught with eight ounces of methamphetamine and half a gram of cocaine at the time of their arrests.

Investigators also found in the suspects' hotel room 16 grams of fentanyl and their own supply of Narcan.

Fluckes and Rosetti were charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Delivery of Cocaine, Tampering with Evidence and Resisting Arrest.

The sheriff's office said they expect the women to be in prison for at least 15 years.