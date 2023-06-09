Two Folsom suspects arrested in different cities after alleged burglary, robbery

Two men are in custody following unrelated burglary and robbery crimes in Folsom this month.

Officers with the Folsom Police Department responded Wednesday to reports of a burglary on the 1100 block of Sibley Street. The suspect was a known gang member, according to a social media post by the department.

The post said the female victim knew the suspect and his identity was provided to detectives. He allegedly slashed the tires of a victim’s vehicle as he left the residence.

Folsom detectives located the suspect at an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova after they were contacted by that city’s officers regarding an additional assault with a deadly weapon investigation involving him, the department said.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody outside of his apartment. A search of the apartment located the gun used in the assault, police said.

The suspect was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown, is ineligible for bail in connection with a probation violation and is expected to appear in Sacramento Superior Court on Monday.

Folsom robbery suspect arrested in Stockton

On June 1, Folsom police officers were dispatched to Kay Jewelers in the Folsom Premium Outlets after a reported robbery. During the robbery, a man grabbed jewelry from a case and assaulted a store employee, according to a social media post by the Folsom Police Department.

As the suspect fled the store, police said he allegedly threatened to kill the employee. He left in a blue Honda Accord; a second witness provided officers with a license plate number, the department said.

Folsom detectives later located the suspect vehicle in Stockton, according to the department. Officers with the Stockton Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle for code violations, but the driver led the officers in a short pursuit and then fled on foot, authorities said.

The suspect also dropped a firearm as he ran from an officer, according to police.

Next, he allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment on the 1500 Block of Arriba Road in Stockton, according to Folsom police. After 2½ hours, the suspect surrendered and was arrested by law enforcement.

Law enforcement said police searched the vehicle and the apartment, and found clothing that matched the items the suspect wore during the robbery at Kay Jewelers.

The suspect was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail in connection with the Folsom and Stockton charges. He is expected to appear in San Joaquin Superior Court on Tuesday to face charges related to the vehicle pursuit. Police said he would be extradited to Sacramento County to face the robbery allegations.