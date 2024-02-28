Two food trucks combining into one restaurant location Downtown Missoula
The Mexican Moose and Stuffed 406 are transforming 221 W. Broadway - the former Sa Wad Dee - into their combination restaurant.
The Mexican Moose and Stuffed 406 are transforming 221 W. Broadway - the former Sa Wad Dee - into their combination restaurant.
Shop all of Target's best new arrivals before everyone else. Some top picks include a floral tumbler and Thin Mints-scented body wash.
Payments infrastructure giant Stripe said today it has inked deals with investors to provide liquidity to current and former employees through a tender offer at a $65 billion valuation. Notably, the valuation represents a 30% increase compared to what Stripe was valued at last March when it raised $6.5 billion in Series I funding at a $50 billion valuation. While Stripe declined to comment beyond a written statement, a source familiar with the internal happenings in the company told TechCrunch that Stripe and some of its investors agreed to purchase over $1 billion of current and former Stripe employees’ shares.
FedEx signed a $205 million deal to be the naming-rights parter for Washington in 1999.
Next up: Super Tuesday on March 5.
OpenAI's Sora, which can generate videos and interactive 3D environments on the fly, is a remarkable demonstration of the cutting edge in GenAI -- a bonafide milestone. The diffusion transformer, which also powers AI startup Stability AI's newest image generator, Stable Diffusion 3.0, appears poised to transform the GenAI field by enabling GenAI models to scale up beyond what was previously possible.
Haley has vowed to soldier on through March 5, when 15 states will vote. But she has pointedly refused to commit to anything further.
Music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones is the fifth person to sue Diddy for sexual misconduct since November 2023.
Spend $60 and score a $15 credit toward household essentials — here's how.
Live results from the Michigan primaries.
Nathan Wade’s former business partner Terrence Bradley again takes the witness stand at a hearing to decide whether Wade’s romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should disqualify both from prosecuting the case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others.
For obvious reasons, financial teams can spend a great deal of time on corporate treasury management, accounting and bank reconciliation, so anything that speeds up that process usually garners a lot of interest. Today Embat, a Spanish fintech which does what they call “real-time treasury management,” has closed a financing round of $16 million Series A led by Creandum. Angels investing in the round included Kilian Thalhammer (head of Deutsche Bank) and Martin Blessing (former CEO of Commerzbank).
Crypto fund Asymmetric Financial is creating its Bitcoin DeFi Venture Fund I to focus on investing in the blockchain’s nascent space with a target raise of $21 million. The fund will be spearheaded by general partner Dan Held, former director of growth at Kraken and long-time Bitcoiner. Decentralized finance or DeFi uses blockchain-specific technology -- in this case Bitcoin -- as a way for market players and retail investors to transact with one another directly, typically through self-executing contracts, negating the need for third parties and institutions.
Damon Arnette has now been arrested several times since the Raiders selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Dalton Del Don audits the pitching landscape, identifying underrated and overrated arms this fantasy baseball draft season.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.
The Concacaf W Gold Cup continues tonight with the USWNT vs. Mexico match.
Doc Rivers returned to Philly for the first time since they fired him, but he got the last laugh as his Bucks stuffed the Sixers.
The price for a flawless complexion doesn't have to be high — not even for celebs.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Donald Trump and Nikki Haley faced off in South Carolina Saturday.