Two foreigners suspected of spying for Russia detained in Slovenia

Detainees face up to eight years in prison

According to the agency, one of the suspects had Argentinian citizenship.

The suspects worked for the Main Directorate of Russia’s General Staff (GRU) and were part of a dispersed network of highly qualified “sleeper agents,” most of whom have fake names and citizenships of third countries, often South American ones.

Both detainees have been taken into custody. They are accused of espionage and providing false data, and face up to eight years in prison if found guilty.

