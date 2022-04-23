Two former Larned city employees charged with conspiracy, theft

Apr. 22—LARNED — Two Larned men summoned to appear in Pawnee County District Court received first appearance on felony charges before Magistrate Judge Julie Cowell on Thursday, according to Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett.

Randall Parker, 59, and Randall Bird, 45, both of Larned, were charged with conspiracy to commit theft of property in an amount more than $25,000, but less than $100,000.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation into an alleged theft of scrap materials owned by the City of Larned dating back to January, 2011, McNett said.

In July of 2021, the Larned Police Department requested assistance of the KBI after an area scrap metal company notified city staff of suspicious activity involving city employees.

The City of Larned terminated the employment of Parker as electrical distribution department supervisor, as well as the remainder of the entire electric line crew on July 15, 2021. At the time, City Manager Brad Eilts said that the terminations were the result of a personnel matter not open to further discussion.

As the investigation and interviews with the five former employees were being conducted, the city issued notice it would contract with electric provider Midwest Energy to perform system service, construction and repair duties effective July 16, 2021. A 10-year contract was approved by the Larned City Council on April 4 to provide day-to-day operations and maintenance of the city's electric transmission and distribution system. The contract has a clause for a potential five-year extension upon agreement by both parties.

McNett said that Khristopher Foster, 45, Larned was also charged in the conspiracy. Foster's first appearance, also by summons, has been continued to May 23.

The three men also each face separate charges of felony theft.

Following their court appearances, Parker and Bird were ordered booked at and released from Pawnee County Jail.

Date for preliminary hearings for each of the three men are pending.